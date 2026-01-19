Cancer centre, zipline project get Himachal cabinet approval

Shimla, Jan 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday gave its nod for establishing a cancer care centre in Hamirpur, building what could be the longest zipline project near Dharamsala and adopting a policy to explore and develop untapped geothermal energy resources in the state.

The approvals were given in a cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, which took a whole host of decisions on tourism, welfare schemes and state government employees.

The cabinet allowed Alliance Air Aviation Ltd to operate a daily 46-seater plane on the Delhi-Shimla-Delhi and Shimla-Dharamshala-Shimla routes.

The cabinet approved the allotment of four hydroelectric projects -- the 6 MW Khauli-II project, 24 MW Malana-III project, 21.9 MW Manalsu project and 18 MW Dhancho project -- to the successful bidders after the completion of the tendering process.

The construction of the 4.3-km Naddi Zipline Project near Dharamsala in Kangra district, touted to be Asia's longest zipline, at an estimated cost of Rs 7.41 crore, received a cabinet nod. The government said it is expected to emerge as a major tourist attraction. The cabinet gave its nod to build a new ice skating rink in Shimla.

A cancer centre would be constructed at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur. The cabinet also approved the creation of 11 new departments at the hospital and the filling of vacancies at the facility.

The cabinet decided to amend the Social Security (Pension and Allowance) Rule, 2010, to ensure time-bound disbursal of social security pension to the beneficiaries.

It also gave its approval to adopt the National Policy on Geothermal Energy to facilitate the exploration and development of untapped geothermal energy resources in the state.

The Directorate of Energy would be the nodal agency for the implementation of the policy and sanctioned amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy, 2021, to incorporate guidelines related to geothermal energy.

The cabinet granted its nod to promulgate an ordinance to levy the 'Orphan and Widow Cess' on petrol and high-speed diesel at the point of first sale in the state, to strengthen welfare schemes for orphans and widows.

The cess will be non-burdensome to consumers, while ensuring the availability of adequate financial resources for the effective implementation of these welfare schemes.

The cabinet also gave its nod to amend the Senior Resident Doctor Policy by providing a 66.66 per cent quota for in-service GDOs/MOs and 33.33 per cent seats for direct candidates.

It further decided that the distribution of seats shall be interchangeable in case of non-availability of eligible candidates in their respective categories.

The cabinet approved the filling up of various vacancies, including 11 posts of assistant commissioner in the state taxes and excise department, 11 posts of job trainees in the Residential Institute for Mentally Challenged Children, Hiranagar, 11 posts in the Disaster Management Cell and six tehsildar posts in the Revenue Department.

Further, it was also decided to re-engage retired revenue officers on fixed remuneration for the early disposal of the pending cases.

Provisions of the policy relating to the post of assistant staff nurse, under which the age bracket for the post has been changed from 21-32 years to 18-45 years. A five-year age relaxation has also been granted for candidates belonging to the SC/ST and other eligible categories.

The construction of eight additional blocks in the campus of AIIMS Hospital, Bilaspur, also received cabinet approval.

The Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019, got an extension up to March 31, 2026, to promote sustainable industrial development, employment opportunities, enhance ease of doing business and attract investment in the state.

The cabinet has decided that the government will in principle take over the Institute for Children with Special Abilities, Dhalli. The SOP-cum-guidelines for the recruitment of creche workers and creche helpers in the state also received cabinet nod.

Four new laboratories for nutritional profiling and strengthening of a food-testing ecosystem, one each in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Solan (Baddi) districts, received approval. It also decided to upgrade the composite testing laboratory at Kandaghat in Solan district.

To regulate the functioning of revenue officers as well as appointment, duties, emoluments and punishment of village officers, the cabinet gave its approval to the Himachal Land Revenue Rules, 2025.