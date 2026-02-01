Cancer drugs, Microwave Ovens to be cheaper; imported umbrellas, ATMs to be costlier

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) As many as 17 cancer drugs, along with medicines and food for special medical needs for seven rare diseases, as well as components used in microwave ovens, will become cheaper following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement of customs duty cuts in the Union Budget 2026–27, presented in Parliament on Sunday.

However, certain items like imported low-cost umbrellas, ATM / Cash dispensers will become expensive due to a rise in basic customs duty. Following is a list of items set to become cheaper and costlier.

Cheaper: *Cancer drugs *Drugs, medicines and food for special medical purposes related to seven rare diseases *Drugs and medicines imported for personal use *Key Components for Microwave Ovens *Components or parts, including engines of aircraft *Solar glass ingredients *Goods imported for nuclear power projects *Capital goods for critical minerals Costlier *Low cost imported umbrellas *Potassium Hydroxide *ATM/Cash dispenser machine and its parts and components *Film & broadcasting equipment for foreign crews *Imported Zoo animals & birds *Fertiliser inputs as Ammonium phosphate / nitro-phosphate fertilisers and Naphtha *Coffee roasting, brewing or vending machines *castor oil cake PTI KRH RKL KRH DR DR