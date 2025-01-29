Cancer fight needs compassion beyond medical treatment: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on World Cancer Day called for a collective and compassionate approach to tackling the disease and emphasised that it is not just a medical condition but a social and emotional challenge.

She was addressing a gathering at the New Delhi Municipal Corporation Convention Centre during the 'Jan Jan Jage, Cancer Bhage' campaign, in which Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pratap Rao Jadhav also participated.

"A serious illness like cancer does not affect only the body. It deeply impacts a person's mental strength, self-confidence, and the financial stability of the entire family," Gupta said.

She stressed that the fight against cancer must extend beyond hospitals and treatment protocols, and should be driven by "collective social support and human sensitivity".

Highlighting the role of primary healthcare, the chief minister said Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are emerging as the backbone of Delhi's healthcare system.

"At present, around 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational across the capital, offering free screening for oral, breast and cervical cancer, along with medicines, vaccinations and essential diagnostic services," she said.

Referring to affordable medicine initiatives, the Gupta said more than 16,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established nationwide, offering medicines at prices up to 90 per cent lower than market rates.

These centres are being continuously expanded in Delhi to ensure that affordable and quality medicines reach the common people, she added.