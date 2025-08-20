Cancer hospital in collaboration with Tata Memorial to be ready in Goa before 2027: Rane

Panaji, Aug 20 (PTI) A cancer hospital being developed in Goa in association with Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, will be ready before 2027, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Wednesday.

Addressing a public meeting at Nagargao village in his Valpoi Assembly constituency, Rane said the state government under Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is committed to taking health facilities to people’s doorsteps.

“Goa’s latest cancer care hospital, being developed (at Bambolim in Panaji) in association with Tata Memorial Centre, will be ready before 2027. It will be a landmark in healthcare services in the state,” the minister said.

He said the government has initiated measures to take healthcare closer to the people, especially in rural areas. “We want to take health care to the doorsteps of the people," he said.

“Places like Kodal and Satre (rural areas in his constituency) will soon have model sub-health centres. We have introduced diagnostic facilities at the doorstep. Those suffering heart attacks will also get timely treatment,” he said.

He said the Pramod Sawant government has enacted various legislations to improve the lives of common people, emphasising that only the BJP can ensure development and employment opportunities for the state’s youth.

Rane said the government has taken “historic steps” in the last few years to provide a sense of security to the people.

“We are working amongst the public, taking forward the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The legislations enacted by the government led by Dr Pramod Sawant aim to make a difference in the lives of common people,” he said.

Rane said the government has already started providing opportunities and would ensure jobs for educated youth in each constituency. “Today we have educated unemployed youth, and we want to find a way to help them. That can be done only by the BJP government,” he added. PTI RPS NR