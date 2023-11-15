Cancer patient falls to death from balcony at relative's house

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A 47-year-old cancer patient died early Wednesday after he allegedly fell from the balcony of his relative's house in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police said.

They said that they received information around 3.45 am that Sharda Nand Manjhi was admitted at the Max Hospital by his son Rahul. He was declared dead during treatment, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and found during inquiry that Manjhi, a cancer patient, was a farmer from Bihar. He had come to Delhi to his son-in-law's house and was under treatment for cancer in Max Hospital, the officer said.

On Tuesday, Manjhi was brought home as doctors declared their inability to improve the condition, police said.

On Wednesday around 3 am, Manjhi woke up to answer nature's call but fell from the balcony of the house, police said, adding he was brought to the Max Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The spot was inspected and inquest proceeding has been conducted, but no foul play has been found so far, police added. PTI NIT TIR TIR