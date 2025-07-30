Cancer screening campaign for women to be launched in Maharashtra: Shinde

Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has instructed health authorities to undertake a cancer screening campaign for women across municipal hospitals in the state, aimed at early detection of breast and uterine cancers.

The health minister and secretary have been instructed to design a framework for the campaign and ensure its swift rollout, an official release from Shinde's office said.

"A cancer screening campaign for women should be undertaken in municipal hospitals in the state," Shinde stated.

"This check-up campaign should increase awareness among women about breast cancer and uterine cancer and emphasise prevention rather than treatment," he said.

Shinde further emphasised the importance of surprise inspections by authorities in hospitals and health centers to assess the availability and condition of essential medicines and equipment.

He also directed for the speedy completion of the Thane District Hospital project, saying it will be a boon for people of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The project comprises a 500-bed general district hospital, a 200-bed women's hospital and a 200-bed referral services hospital, as per the release. PTI COR GK