Candidate booked for recording video in polling station; Shiv Sena (UBT) leader held in Maval

Pune, May 13 (PTI) A Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party candidate and three others were booked for allegedly recording videos inside a polling station in Shirur Lok Sabha constituency while a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader was arrested for creating a ruckus when voting was underway in Maval seat, officials said.
An offence under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Representation of Peoples' Act was registered against BJKP nominee from Shirur constituency, Narayan Ankushe, and three others.
NCP (SP) has fielded Amol Kolhe against Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil of NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Shirur.
"Ankushe came inside the polling station in Mundhwa area and objected to another candidate carrying a voters' list and a piece of paper on which the latter's name was written. He alleged that his opponent was trying to campaign inside the polling station and started shooting video using his phone," said Ajay More, Returning Officer, Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.
As per rules, video shooting or photography is not allowed inside polling stations.
In another incident, police arrested Pimpri Chinchwad city unit Shiv Sena (UBT) president Sachin Bhosale for allegedly creating a ruckus inside a polling station by alleging that the candidates' list had been displayed in reverse order and recording videos.
In Maval, Shiv Sena's sitting MP Srirang Barne is taking on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere.
Altogether, voting was held for 11 of the 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra in the fourth phase of the general election on Monday. PTI SPK NSK