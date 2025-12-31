Candidate dies after filing poll nomination, kin claim stress to complete formalities was cause

Thane, Dec 31(PTI) A 66-year-old man died after filing his nomination papers for the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation elections, with his family members claiming that stress to complete formalities was the reason behind his demise.
Officials were not available for comments.
Javed Pathan, a resident of the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, reached the Returning Officer's office at Hydari Chowk on the last day of filing nomination papers from Ward No. 22 as an NCP candidate on Tuesday.
According to Pathan's family members, he had been under immense pressure since morning due to the anxiety of completing the formalities before the deadline.
After successfully submitting his nomination papers, Pathan returned home when his health suddenly deteriorated. He complained of uneasiness and collapsed shortly thereafter, according to his family members.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
"Filing the nomination meant everything to him. The stress proved fatal," a family member said. PTI COR NSK