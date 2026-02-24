Candidate dies during Railway Police recruitment drive

New Update
Mumbai, Feb 24 (PTI) A 30-year-old job aspirant died during a Governemnt Railway Police recruitment process in Ghatkopar area, police said.
Akshay Misal, a resident of Buldhana district of Maharashtra, collapsed shortly after completing the 1,600-metre running test on Monday and died shortly during treatment, said an official.
After failing in two previous attempts, Misal had applied for the third time this year, he said.
The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, the official added. PTI ZA KRK