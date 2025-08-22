Candidate shows fake papers during counselling for MBBS in Himachal's AIIMS Bilaspur, caught

Bilaspur (HP), Aug 22 (PTI) A female candidate who allegedly showed fake documents during the first counselling of the MBBS batch-2025 for admission in Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS, Bilaspur, was taken into custody after her documents were found to be fake, police said on Friday.
When the AIIMS, Bilaspur, management verified the documents of the said candidate, they were found to be fake, following which a complaint was lodged with the police, a case was registered and the candidate was taken into custody, a spokesperson said.
During the preliminary investigation, the accused woman confessed to tampering with the rank card and the allotment letter. A case of cheating under section 318 (4) of BNS was registered against her.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Chaudhary said the case was registered on the written complaint of the AIIMS administration.
The accused, Ankita Bharti, resident of Ward-28, Naya Bazar, Kushwaha Market, Lakhisarai district of Bihar, had reached AIIMS, Bilaspur for document verification. The Medical Counselling Committee did not find her name when they checked the list of 100 selected candidates.
She was asked for her login ID for rank verification, but she made an excuse that her password was not working. After this, the committee matched the online list and NEET undergraduate data. The candidate presented a blurred and unreadable card when she was asked to show her scorecard.
The candidate also showed a screenshot of the rank letter taken from her mobile. It showed her percentile as 84 and marks as 590. When the committee compared it with other candidates, the discrepancy came to light.
When her real score card was downloaded from the official website, she was found to have only 30 marks and ranked around 20 lakh.
The ASP said that during interrogation, Bharti admitted that she had tampered with her provisional allotment letter and score card. PTI COR BPL KSS KSS