Candidates'' age cut-off date for PSC exam revised to 2022: J''khand CM

Ranchi, Feb 21 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said the cut-off date for the determination of age of eligible aspirants for the 14th PSC examination has been revised to 2022 from 2026.
The cut-off date for the age eligibility standard was August 1, 2026, for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination for the recruitment of administrative officials.
Student organisations were protesting against the age eligibility criteria, demanding that the cut-off date be revised to 2018.
"There has been a demand from the youth of the state regarding the JPSC exam age eligibility. The age cut-off date, which was 2026, has been revised to 2022,” the CM said in the assembly.
On Thursday, Dumri MLA Jairam Mahto and Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav raised in the state assembly the issue of the age criteria for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam.
Earlier, during the question hour, JMM legislator Hemlal Murmu raised the issue of rising cybercrime and narcotics trade in the state and sought to know what actions the government is taking to curb such a menace.
Replying to Murmu, state minister Yogendra Prasad said the government has been taking steps against cybercrime.
“As many as 1,413 cases related to cybercrimes were registered and 1,268 accused have been arrested in 2025, while 1,498 cases were registered in 2024 and 919 people were arrested,” Prasad said.
As far as action against narcotics-related crime is concerned, opium cultivation was destroyed on 27,015 acres of land across the state in 2024-25.
“A total of 782 cases were lodged related to narcotics crime, and 994 people have been arrested in 2025, while 803 cases were registered and 1,062 accused were arrested in 2024,” the minister said in the assembly.
Chatra legislator Janardan Paswan raised the issue of manpower shortage in different departments and demanded that the retirement age of government and contract employees be raised to 62 years from the existing 60 in the state.
On this, state finance minister Radhakrishna Kishore said, “The government’s priority is to create employment and provide job opportunities to educated unemployed youth. So, there is no consideration of increasing the age limit to 62 years.” PTI SAN BDC