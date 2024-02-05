Candidates seek more time to prepare for state service main exam; start stir at MPPSC HQ

Indore, Feb 5 (PTI) A group of candidates who has cleared the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2023 on Monday launched an indefinite agitation in front of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) headquarters in Indore demanding extension of the main exam's dates to allow them more time for preparations.
They have laid siege to the MPPSC headquarters building and are staging an indefinite sit-in.
"The result of the preliminary round of State Service Examination 2023 (conducted by MPPSC) was declared on January 18. According to the commission's schedule, the main examination will be held from March 11 to 16. The MPPSC has not given us enough time to prepare for the main exam," said Akash Pathak, a candidate among the protesters.
He said candidates selected in the preliminary examination should be given at least 90 days to prepare for the main test.
Pathak said the agitation will continue till their demand is accepted by authorities.
According to eyewitnesses, in view of the candidates' protest, additional police force was deployed around the MPPSC headquarters.
Officials said in the result of State Service Preliminary Examination-2023 declared on January 18, as many as 5,589 candidates, out of about 2 lakh aspirants, were selected for the main exam.
The examination is being held to fill 229 posts in different state administrative services.