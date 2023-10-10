Candidates selection for assembly polls still going on, says Telangana Cong prez Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 10 (PTI) Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said the selection process of party candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls in the state is underway and the list will be finalised only after weighing all the factors.
In a release from the party, Reddy said, “Those who have worked for the party will be recognised." He asked the media to be patient as the Congress has a policy with regard to the selection (of candidates).
The state Congress chief said the issue of alliances for the upcoming elections is still under discussion and will be disclosed after decisions are made.
“In the matter of seats, the decision will be taken after consulting competent leaders. KC Venugopal has appointed a committee to coordinate on seats without affecting candidates’ positions and respect in the party,” he said.
The Congress is collecting details of police, IAS, revenue and other officers supporting BRS. A special committee will be formed in the party to identify such people and a complaint will be lodged with the Election Commission against officers involved in “abuse” of power, he said.
On the proposed Bus yatra, Revanth Reddy said a decision will be taken as per the suggestion of the high command.
Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Telangana on November 30. PTI VVK VVK ROH