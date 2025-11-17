'Candidates who clear Maharashtra govt exams to get appointment letters within 4 days of results'

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Candidates who clear Maharashtra government recruitment examinations may get appointment letters within four days of the declaration of results, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday issuing directions.
Fadnavis reviewed administrative reforms at a meeting and instructed departments to complete 75 per cent of pending promotions for government employees by the end of January every year.
He stated that the government is undertaking large-scale administrative reforms to make governance citizen-centric, accountable, and efficient. All departments must actively participate in these reforms and ensure visible progress, he added.
Promotions are a key concern for government employees and officers, and timely elevation helps them take on higher responsibilities effectively, the Chief Minister said. A ranking system will be introduced to evaluate departments on completion of promotions, he added.
Fadnavis directed departments to update recruitment rules, verify seniority lists, and complete all related processes within prescribed timelines.
Recruitment rules must be revised based on current job responsibilities to avoid frequent changes in the future, he said.
The chief minister directed officials to activate the Aaple Sarkar 2.0 portal at the earliest and strengthen Aaple Sarkar Kendras and Setu Kendras across the state.
He also called for bringing all departmental training institutes under one umbrella and implementing an effective, continuous training programme for officials. PTI MR NSK