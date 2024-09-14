Candidatures of 37 for third phase of J-K polls rejected

Jammu, Sep 13 (PTI) Nominations of 37 candidates were rejected during Friday's scrutiny of papers of hopefuls from 40 constituencies that will go to the polls in the last phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, officials said.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is September 16. These seats will go to the polls on October 1.

The nomination papers of candidates from 40 assembly constituencies going to the polls in the third and final phase were scrutinised in the offices of the respective returning officers of the seven districts.

During the scrutiny, the candidatures of 449 were found valid, the officials said.

There are 113 candidates in Jammu district, 107 in Baramulla, 75 in Kupwara, 46 in Bandipora, 38 in Kathua, 38 in Udhampur and 32 in Samba.

According to the election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nominations from the offices of the respective returning officers by September 16.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. PTI AB SZM