Candle-march activists' silence on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh unfortunate: Dhami

Dehradun, Aug 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday slammed those who take out candle marches over "small" incidents, saying their silence on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh is "unfortunate".

It is extremely "unfortunate" that no voice is being raised over the atrocities being perpetrated against Hindus in the neighbouring country, Dhami said.

Talking to reporters here, the chief minister said, "Atrocities are being perpetrated against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and they are being subjected to inhuman treatment." Recalling the incidents of 1947 and 1971 to drive home his point, he said this has always been happening and is being repeated again.

"In our country, even small incidents prompt people to take out candle marches or stage protests but strangely, no one is raising their voice against what is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh. This is, of course, unfortunate," Dhami said.

"A voice should be heard from within the country expressing solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh who are being subjected to all kinds of inhuman treatment," he added.

Describing the horror of partition as a big tragedy and genocide, Dhami said crores of people had to bear the brunt of it.

"Many people became homeless, many others left us, people were separated from their loved ones. It was certainly a big tragedy, a big genocide," he said.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the entire country observed "Partition Horror Day" on Wednesday to remember with how much difficulty and sacrifices, India became independent, he said.

"Our youngsters and coming generations should always keep this day in mind to understand that the freedom they have got did not come so easy," Dhami said. PTI ALM RC