Latur, Oct 31 (PTI) Members of the Maratha community on Tuesday evening took out a candlelight march in support of the Maratha quota demand in Latur city of central Maharashtra.

The march started at Ganj Golai and concluded at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue.

The agitation in support of quota for the Marathas continued in the district with road blockades staged at many places, police said. PTI COR KRK