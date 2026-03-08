Candlelight concert celebrating spirit of womanhood organised in Gurugram

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) A candlelight concert by a healthcare institution dedicated to celebrating the spirit of womanhood was organised in Gurugram on International Women's Day, according to an official statement.

The event titled "Shakti", honouring the strength, resilience and contributions of women, was organised by a private hospital on Sunday, the statement said.

The programme, featuring sarangi maestro Nabeel Khan, was attended by more than 500 females, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yash Rawat of Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said the initiative was envisioned as a tribute to the resilience and compassion women demonstrate every day, adding that the concert aimed to create a meaningful space to celebrate the spirit of "Naari Shakti".

The sarangi, often regarded as one of the most expressive instruments in Indian classical music, reflected themes of strength, grace and emotional depth associated with the concept of "Shakti", it said.

The programme included specially curated classical melodies and raags known for their emotional and psychological healing, it said.