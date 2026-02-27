Candlelight concert series at historic monuments to begin with Safdarjung's Tomb on Feb 28

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The calm grandeur of Safdarjung's Tomb here will light up with countless candles as Indian classical and Sufi musical compositions ring out on Saturday night in the "first-ever Candlelight Concert" at a historic monument in India.

Organised by Sabhyata Foundation, a "Smarak Sarathi" under the Archeological Survey of India's Adopt a Heritage 2.0 initiative, and in partnership with international live music platform Candlelight Experience, the first in the Candlelight concert series follows the philosophy of "allowing heritage to be experienced as a living, breathing space".

The evening will feature an Indian classical ensemble led by Nabeel Sarangi, performing as a trio with sarangi, tabla, and keyboard.

The programme also includes two curated segments "Mehfil-e-Sufi" and "Shaam-e-Sufi" - with devotional and Sufi compositions associated with Amir Khusro, Baba Bulleh Shah, Meerabai, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, the Sabri Brothers, Abida Parveen, and A R Rahman.

"This marks the first-ever Candlelight Concert experience at the monument with thousands of candles, live musicians, and an audience of nearly 500 guests. The evening is designed to create a deeply immersive atmosphere while ensuring that history remains at the centre of the experience," Avantika Dalmia, co-chairman of the advisory board, Sabhyata Foundation, told PTI.

In the last six months, the foundation has hosted a series of musical and cultural evenings at Red Fort, Purana Qila and Safdarjung's Tomb. The inclusion of Candlelight Concerts in the mix will add another dimension to the experience.

On March 14, another Candlelight concert by Sabhyata Foundation at Purana Qila will feature devotional and Sufi compositions.

Dalmia said that when interacted with meaningfully and through responsible curation, heritage spaces acquire renewed relevance.

"When audiences return to a monument for a thoughtfully curated experience, they begin to see it as part of their shared cultural life. By responsible curation, we mean designing every aspect of the experience, from the format and scale to the music and production with sensitivity to the monument," she said.

Tickets for the concert are priced from Rs 1,999 to Rs 7,990. PTI MAH MAH RB RB