Candlelight march taken out in Vijayawada protesting Khamenei's killing

Vijayawada, March 2 (PTI) Members of the Muslim community has carried out a peaceful candlelight protest rally in Vijayawada, condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel military strike.

A joint attack by the US and Israel against Iran on February 28 triggered a war in West Asia and Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei was killed in the attack.

The attack drew sharp reactions from sections of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh state president of Muhammad Ali Muslim Welfare Association, Mushtaq Ali, organised the candle march on Sunday night and accused US President Donald Trump of high-handed attitude.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Iran and the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. You (Trump) call yourselves messengers of peace to this world, but you are raining bombs on children and civilians. What message do you want to give by destroying homes and killing innocent people?" Mushtaq Ali asked while interacting with reporters.

He alleged that targeting civilians in the name of war sends a dangerous message and he said that conflicts should not harm common people. He further remarked that wars should be confined to military establishments and not civilian areas.

Mirza Ali Imam, a Muslim cleric who participated in the rally, said the gathering was organised to express solidarity with the oppressed and to protest against those responsible for the killing of the Iranian leader.

"The supporter of the oppressed and opponent of the oppressors has left this world. We have gathered here to show that we stand with the oppressed, not with the oppressors," he said.

Altaf Raza, another Muslim cleric, also addressed the gathering, recalling historical figures and asserting that faith would endure despite challenges.

He maintained that no amount of technological or military strength could overpower divine will and said the community would continue to voice its concerns through peaceful means.

Participants carried candles and placards during the rally, calling for peace and justice. PTI MS STH ADB