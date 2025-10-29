Candlelight vigil held in memory of murdered Nagaland basketball player Vihozhonu Zao in Kohima

Kohima, Oct 29 (PTI) The sports fraternity and civil society organisations in Nagaland’s capital Kohima on Wednesday held a candlelight vigil in memory of Late Vihozhonu Zao, a 22-year-old state-level basketball player who was murdered by unidentified people.

The vigil organized by Kohima District Basketball Association (KDBA) was held at the D Khel Basketball Court, Seikhazou, here.

According to reports, Zao’s body, bearing multiple wound marks, was discovered by neighbours in the early hours of Saturday outside her residence at Old Ministers’ Hill here, after she went missing on Friday.

The gruesome killing sparked outrage and grief across the state's sporting community while police have constituted a SIT to probe into the incident.

Speaking during the vigil, KDBA president Khrielasakuo Keretsü described the incident as a "tragic act of violence that has stolen a bright light from our world." "The pain is immeasurable, but so is the love we have for Late Zao," Keretsü said, recalling her as a "talented, disciplined, and spirited athlete" who inspired many through her dedication both on and off the court.

He highlighted her sporting achievements, noting that she represented Kohima District in the Nagaland Olympics 2022, where they clinched gold, and later represented the state in the Under-23 National Basketball Championship earlier this year.

"She didn’t just play the game – she was the heart of the game," he said, adding that her death is senseless and cruel.

"We must condemn this act for what it is — a brutal and unimaginable tragedy," Keretsü said while urging law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that the culprits are brought to justice.

"We strongly urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators face the harshest punishment under the law," he said.

Messages of solidarity were also delivered by representatives of the Angami Women Organisation, Tseminyu District Basketball Association, ABC coach Salew Kadete, Lika Aye (on behalf of Zao’s friends), and Suncity Club, all of whom demanded swift justice.

Members of the Kohima Village Youth Organisation, Dapfhütsumia Youth Organisation, TAFMA, Kohima District Cricket Association, and several basketball teams also attended the vigil, which was chaired by Vibeituonuo Kuotsu Solo.

As candles illuminated the court where she once played, the silence stood as a somber tribute to a life full of promise — and a community’s united call for justice for Late Larte Vihozhonu Zao. PTI NBS NBS MNB