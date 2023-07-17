Canine squad at Mangalore airport to check unattended baggage

Mangaluru, July 17 (PTI) Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced a special canine squad of four dogs to check unattended baggage on its premises.

All passengers flying through MIA have been asked to be careful about their baggage. They must ensure that their bags are not left unattended. If baggage is left unattended, trained dogs will pick them up, and the bags will not be returned until they are checked thoroughly, a release from MIA said on Monday.

If the canine squad dog finds it, security personnel may consider it suspicious. Moreover, the passenger will be subjected to interrogation too, the release added.

The trained canines have now become a part of the existing security setup at the airport in addition to CC cameras and CISF personnel. The airport has four dogs that accompany CISF personnel, at the terminal, landing, parking and other areas of the airport. Any suspicious objects are checked by the canines.

The four dogs are named Max, Ranger, Julie and Goldie. Of them, Julie is a female dog while the others are males. While Max and Ranger are Belgian Malinois breeds, Julie and Goldie are Labradors. PTI MVG MVG ANE