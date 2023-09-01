Cannabis plants worth Rs 21.18 lakh seized from farm in Aurangabad

Aurangabad, Sep 1 (PTI) The police have seized cannabis plants, worth Rs 21.18 lakh, from a farm in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Friday.

A team from Aurangabad rural police raided a farm in Sheikhpur village of Sillod taluka late on Thursday and found that cannabis was being grown alongside maize, mango and other crops, he said.

The police seized plants totally weighing 353 kg from the farm belonging to one Dnyaneshwar Kajale, the official said, adding that the contraband is worth Rs 21.18 lakh.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the farmer, who is absconding, he said. PTI AW ARU