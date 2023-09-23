Cannabis plants worth Rs 2.23 cr seized from farm in Jalna; one held

Jalna, Sept 23 (PTI) The police have arrested a 48-year-old man and seized 23 quintals of cannabis worth Rs 2.23 crore from his farm in a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the rural police and revenue department officials raided a farm in Kalyani village in Bhokardan tehsil and seized 725 cannabis plants on Thursday, assistant inspector Chainsingh Ghusinge of Paradh police station said.

During the operation, the police arrested Gauskhan Pathan, who allegedly cultivated the contraband illegally, he said.

Each plant weighed between 4 and 5 kg and stood at an imposing height of 8 to 10 feet. The entire contraband was valued at Rs 2.23 crore, the official said.

Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal has directed the revenue department and the police to crack down on illegal cultivation of ganja in the district. PTI COR ARU