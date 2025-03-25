Cannabis worth Rs 11 lakh seized in Bengal, two held

Malda (WB), Mar 25 (PTI) A Delhi resident and another person were arrested from West Bengal's Malda railway station for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis to the national capital, a government railway police (GRP) official said here on Tuesday.

More than 27 kg of cannabis (ganja) worth around Rs 11 lakh was recovered from their possession, he said.

The GRP personnel apprehended the two persons - one a resident of Delhi's Badarpur area and the other from Sagarpara in Murshidabad district, when they were waiting at Malda railway station on Monday night purportedly to board a Delhi-bound express train, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the GRP personnel searched their luggage and recovered the cannabis, he added. PTI CORR AMR BDC