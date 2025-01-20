Cannabis worth Rs 1.33 crore seized in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng

Itanagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Cannabis worth about Rs 1.33 crore was seized in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

A total of 1,654.22 kg of cannabis was seized in a well-coordinated raid in Betchilling village in Kalaktang police station area, Superintendent of Police Sudhansu Dhama said.

He said 108 rectangular packages of 10 kg each, 33 gunny bags totalling 574.22 kg, a 50-ton hydraulic piston jack used for compressing cannabis, a modified iron trunk and iron frame, and a modified weighing machine were seized.

These materials were used to compress, package, and conceal the cannabis for easier transportation, he added A case was registered and an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those involved in cannabis smuggling, police said. PTI CORR SOM