Cannabis worth Rs 80 lakh seized in Jodhpur, 2 arrested

Jodhpur, 30 December (PTI) In a major drug haul, Jodhpur police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 506 kg cannabis (ganja) worth Rs 80 lakh and arrested two persons, a senior official said.

Advertisment

The drug had been consigned in Odisha and was meant to be delivered in Jodhpur, from where it had to be supplied to Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on the occasion of new year.

The consignment priced approximately Rs 80 lakh in the international market had been hidden in a chamber built behind the driver's seat. It was stacked in packets of 10 kg and 4 kg.

IGP (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar said the Cycloner team had received information that a truck carrying a huge consignment of cannabis from Odisha is to be transported to Jodhpur.

Advertisment

"We initiated a joint operation with the NCB and began chasing the truck long before it entered Rajasthan after its identification," said Kumar.

He said somehow, the driver of the truck got to know about the police team chasing the truck and in order to escape the police, the driver switched to an internal route avoiding the highways.

"Finally, the teams intercepted the truck in Asop in Bhopalgarh near Jodhpur and arrested the driver identified as Naresh Bishnoi and another person Chainaram Garg," said Kumar.

Advertisment

On checking, 62 packets of cannabis weighing 506 kg were found hidden in a chamber built behind the driver's seat. Of these, 42 packets weighed 10 kg each and 20 packets weighed 4 kg each.

Kumar said the consignment had been loaded in Malkangiri district of Odisha for delivery in Jodhpur, from where it had to be routed to Punjab, Delhi and Haryana for supply to the youth in the new year parties. PTI COR KSS KSS