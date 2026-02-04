Cannot accept development at the cost of environment: Gehlot

Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the felling of khejri trees in the name of development is "extremely unfortunate" and urged the state government to hold talks with protesters agitating over the issue.

"We cannot accept a model of development that comes at the cost of the environment and darkens the future of coming generations," Gehlot said.

Referring to the ongoing 'Khejri Bachao Andolan' in Bikaner, Gehlot said the protest, which entered its third day on Wednesday, had now taken the shape of a mass movement.

Environmentalists and members of the Bishnoi community are staging an indefinite hunger strike near a Bishnoi Dharamshala, demanding a tree protection bill in the ongoing Assembly session and a complete ban on cutting of khejri trees.

Gehlot said the khejri, a symbol of Rajasthan's identity and faith for the Bishnoi community and people of the state, must be protected.

"The brutal cutting of thousands of khejri trees in the name of development is extremely unfortunate," he said.

Recalling the sacrifice of Amrita Devi Bishnoi and 363 others, Gehlot said saints and environmentalists were once again on hunger strike to protect their legacy, stressing that it is time for all stakeholders to take environmental issues seriously.

The former chief minister appealed to the state government to immediately engage in dialogue with the agitators and take a positive decision on their demand for a Tree Protection Act. PTI AG APL APL