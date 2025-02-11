Cannot allow deep-sea mining at any cost, says Kerala Govt

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 11 (PTI) The Left government in Kerala on Tuesday made it clear that the Centre's move to initiate deep-sea mining along the state's coast cannot be allowed at any cost and the concern of the state's fishermen community in this regard has already been conveyed to the union government.

Both the criteria in the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002, and the amendments made to it last year were not in accordance with the interests of states, it said.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan told the state Assembly that the LDF government stands strong with the fishermen community in the matter and urges the opposition Congress-led UDF join the agitation against the proposed deep-sea mining, shedding their political differences.

"The Centre is opening the sea mining area completely to the private sector. It will pose a great threat to the lives and livelihoods of fishermen and adversely impact our marine and backwater fish stock," Cheriyan said during the Question Hour.

"We cannot allow the deep-sea mining plan, announced by the Centre in our Kollam coast, at any cost," he said.

Detailing various consequences to be caused by the deep-sea mining in the long run, the minister said it would destroy the traditional marine and backwater fish stock completely and accelerate coastal erosion and job loss and would pose a hindrance to the vessels of the fishermen.

The big ships and vessels, to be brought for sea mining, would pose a threat to the small boats of local fishermen and increase accidents in the state coasts, he said.

The decline in the availability of fish stock would cause a dip in the revenue of the fishermen and eventually lead to their job loss, he further said.

Expressing concerns about the arrival of corporate monopolies in the sea mining sector, Cheriyan also said the government would hold discussions with all stakeholders to address the matter.

While replying to a question, the minister also said that the state government could not undertake studies about the adversities of the deep sea mining as it is scheduled to conduct between 16-30 nautical miles, which is outside its jurisdiction.

"The state's jurisdiction is up to 12 nautical miles. The sea mining is scheduled to happen between 16 and 30 nautical miles. So, we cannot undertake a study in an area outside our jurisdiction," he added.

The Fisheries Minister's reaction came a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had stated that the state government, in collaboration with the opposition, would strongly oppose the Union government's decision to initiate deep-sea mining along the state's coast.

Replying to a submission raised by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan in the Assembly against the Centre's move, Vijayan on Monday welcomed the opposition's call for united resistance. PTI LGK ADB