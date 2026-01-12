New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to interdict a show cause notice issued by Union Bank of India to industrialist Anil Ambani's son Jai Anmol Ambani in relation to proceedings to declare fraudulent the bank account of Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

Justice Jasmeet Singh asked petitioner and RHFL director Jai Anmol Ambani to place his stand before the bank within 10 days and clarified that the effect of any consequent decision taken by the bank would be subject to the court order in the present matter.

The judge asked the bank to pass a "speaking order" and place the same before the court.

"I will not interdict a show cause notice. You argue in show cause. I will say whatever you have to say, they will ensure they address. Show cause notice I will not (interdict). I will not say they will not proceed. I will keep the writ petition pending. Let's see what the order is," the court told Jai Anmol Ambani.

"It is agreed between the parties that the petitioner will reply to the show cause within 10 days from today, appear for a personal hearing on January 30 and the respondent shall, after hearing the petitioner or his authorised representative, pass a speaking order, which shall be brought to the court on the next date of hearing. The effect of the order shall be subject to the order passed in the petition," the court said.

It issued notice on the petition and listed it for further consideration on February 27.

The senior counsel for Jai Anmol Ambani argued that the show cause notice, issued on December 22, 2025, was "inherently flawed".

He argued that since the resolution plan for RHFL had already been approved by all lender banks as well as the Supreme Court, there could not be any allegations of fraud against the company.

It was further stated that in any case, the bank had the relevant information since 2020 and a show cause notice after five years was contrary to the law.

The counsel for the bank opposed the petition and submitted that the court had restricted jurisdiction at the stage of issuance of the show cause notice.

The judge questioned the bank's counsel on how the show cause notice was issued after approval of a resolution plan under the insolvency law, adding that the petitioner's objections should be considered.

The notice was issued following the high court setting aside an earlier notice issued to the petitioner by Union Bank of India to declare the company's bank account fraudulent.

On December 19 last year, the high court granted relief to the petitioner on the ground that no show cause notice was served to him as it was sent to an address which the company vacated in 2020.

The high court, however, made clear that the order would not preclude the bank from issuing a fresh show cause notice to Jai Anmol Ambani and proceeding in the matter.

The CBI has booked Jai Anmol Ambani and RHFL in a case of alleged cheating with Union Bank of India (erstwhile Andhra Bank) that caused the public sector bank a loss of nearly Rs 228 crore.

The agency acted on a complaint from the bank against RHFL, Jai Anmol Ambani and Ravindra Sharad Sudhakar, also a director in the company.

The company availed credit limits to the tune of Rs 450 crore from the bank's SCF branch in Mumbai for business needs, the complaint stated.

It failed to pay the instalments to the bank and hence, the said account was classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, according to officials. PTI ADS DIV DIV