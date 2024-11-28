Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed concern over the current situation in Bangladesh but emphasised that she preferred not to comment on the matter, as it pertains to another country.

Speaking in the assembly, Banerjee clarified that the issue was for the central government to address, and her state government would abide by its decision.

"Bangladesh is a different country. The government of India will look into it. It does not come under our jurisdiction. We are not supposed to talk about it or interfere. While we feel sorry inside, we follow the policies set by the Centre," Banerjee said.

The Bengal CM mentioned that she had spoken with representatives of ISKCON on the matter, but did not elaborate further.

Speaking to journalists at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee addressed the issue of recent tensions between India and Bangladesh, emphasising that the central government could play a role in resolving the matter.

"Bangladesh is a separate country, and we are saddened by the deaths and ongoing torture of people there. Students were also killed during protests, and the repercussions are still felt," Banerjee said.

She clarified that the role of her is limited in this context. "Our role is very limited because we are two separate nations. The Indian government can engage with its Bangladeshi counterpart and take appropriate action. Regarding external affairs, TMC's stance is to support the government, regardless of who is in power," she added.

Banerjee made these remarks after returning from Ranchi, where she attended the oath-taking ceremony of Hemant Soren as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

The TMC leader also highlighted that the state government had never been involved in discussions regarding matters with Bangladesh, including Teesta water-sharing treaty.

"We do not support any form of torture on Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians. This is our principle. We feel sorry for the incidents in Bangladesh over the past year. The Indian government can take up this matter and settle it through dialogue," she said.

Banerjee expressed goodwill towards Bangladesh, emphasising the shared culture, language, and history between the two nations.

"We love Bangladesh, and I hope they love India, especially Bengal. We speak the same language, dress similarly, and share a similar culture and literature. Despite political differences, we do not want religious issues to impact individuals," she said.

She stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence across religions. "Mandir, Masjid, Gurudwara, and Churches must coexist. Religion is a personal matter, but festivals belong to everyone. We are for peace and development. We must ensure that people can practice their religion without facing trouble." PTI SCH MNB