Cannot put gag on discussion of exam papers: Delhi HC tells SSC

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday came down heavily on the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) over its order banning any discussion on question papers by individuals and social media content creators, saying a selection body "cannot put a gag on the discussion of exam papers".

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the SSC, asking it to file its response within three weeks.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenged SSC's decision, claiming that the notice seeks to impose unreasonable restrictions on the discussion, analysis and dissemination of question papers of exams conducted by the SSC.

"You (SSC) can't put such a gag order. What is this? You can't discuss an exam paper? How can you issue such a notification? After coming out of the examination hall, the first thing, at least we used to do in our days, was to discuss the paper," the bench said.

The PIL, filed by by Vikas Kumar Mishra, claimed that the SSC issued a notice on September 8, warning action against content creators, social media platforms and individuals who discuss, analyse or disseminate SSC exam question papers or its contents in any manner.

The SSC conducts examinations to recruit staff for various Group B (non-gazetted) and Group C (non-technical) posts in the Government of Indian, and its ministries and departments.

"Further, while prohibiting the acts of discussion, analysis and dissemination of examination question paper, the aforesaid notice issued by the commission further clarified that any violation of the said notice shall invite penal action," the plea said.

The PIL claimed that SSC's action was illegal, arbitrary and perverse, and that it deserved to be quashed since it violated students' and the public's right to freedom of speech. PTI UK ZMN