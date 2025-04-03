Can't accept verdict, but will abide by it: Mamata on SC invalidating school jobs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has the highest regard for the judiciary but could not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of school teachers.

The SC invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff of state-run and state-aided schools.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," Banerjee said, addressing a press conference.

She, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible," she said.

Banerjee said the state's former education minister, Partha Chatterjee, is in jail in the case.

"How many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case," she asked.

"Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system," she questioned.

The CM said she would meet those who have lost their jobs.

"I will tell them not to lose hope," she said.