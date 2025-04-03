Can't accept verdict, but will abide by it: Mamata on SC invalidating West Bengal school jobs

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she has the highest regard for the judiciary but could not accept the Supreme Court's verdict invalidating the appointments of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run schools.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat, Banerjee, however, emphasised that her government would abide by the SC's decision while exploring all legal options.

"While I have the highest respect for the judiciary and judges, I cannot accept the judgement from a humanitarian point of view," she said.

"As a citizen of this country, I have every right to an opinion. I respect the judge and the judiciary, but I can't agree with the judgment," she added.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordering the Trinamool Congress government in the state to initiate a fresh selection process, which has to be concluded within three months.

Banerjee said, "We have to accept the judgment and do whatever is legally possible." "The SSC (School Service Commission) is an autonomous body. We, as the state government, will not interfere in their work. If the court has set a deadline of three months for a fresh selection process, we will abide by the court's verdict," she said.

Referring to senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's arrest in the school jobs scam, she asked, "Our former education minister is in jail, but how many BJP leaders were arrested in the Vyapam case?" The CM alleged that the BJP was deliberately targeting the state's education system.

"Does the BJP want to ensure the collapse of West Bengal's education system," she questioned.

Banerjee said she would stand with those who lost their jobs.

"I know candidates are depressed, and I will meet them. I am with them on humanitarian grounds. I will tell them not to lose hope," she said.

"Our lawyers will review this matter. If the BJP wants to send me to jail for supporting them, they can. Catch me if you can," she said.