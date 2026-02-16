Can't allow country to be maligned globally: Delhi HC in Amrit Wilson's OCI card cancellation case

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday remarked that the country cannot be permitted to be maligned internationally as it listed for hearing on August 27 a petition by UK-based journalist Amrit Wilson challenging cancellation of her Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

In support of the cancellation, the counsel for the central government tendered a report in a sealed cover before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, saying there were inputs from the intelligence agencies which had a bearing on the sovereignty of the nation.

The court perused the report and remarked that there were allegations of the octogenarian petitioner participating in anti-India activities.

"We should not be such a tolerant State that we allow our own country to be criticized, maligned on international platform. There are some IB reports against you. There are not only two tweets. There are allegations that you participated in anti-India activities," Justice Kaurav said.

The senior counsel appearing for Wilson opposed the Centre's claim of the petitioner participating in anti-India activities and contended that the show-cause notice given to her was devoid of any details.

The court listed the matter for hearing on August 27 and asked the parties to file their written submissions.

The Centre cancelled Wilson's OCI card in 2023 for allegedly engaging in "detrimental propaganda against the Indian government".

Wilson, in her petition, contended that the March 17, 2023 order cancelling her OCI card was ex-facie illegal and arbitrary and it was passed by the high commission in a mechanical manner, without any application of mind and in complete violation of the principles of natural justice.

The Indian High Commission in London had issued a show cause notice to Wilson in November 2022 accusing her of being "engaged in detrimental propaganda against the Indian government" and being involved in "multiple anti-India activities" which pose a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India and the interest of the general public.

Wilson's petition said that the show cause notice was arbitrary since it did not provide any material particulars or a summary of specific reasons to substantiate the allegations levelled against her.