Can't be selfish, nation comes first: Wife of Kargil war hero whose son joined IMA

Lamochen (Kargil), Jul 25 (PTI) Vinod Kanwar lost her husband at the young age of 20 during the 1999 Kargil war. But the pain did not stop her from sending her only son to join the Indian Army.

"We have to think about the nation first and protect it. We cannot be selfish," Kanwar, now 46, told PTI at a felicitation ceremony for the families of the martyrs as part of the commemoration of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas here on Friday.

Tejvir Singh Rathore was not even a year old when his father, Naik Bhanwar Singh Rathore, laid down his life on July 10, 1999, during the successful recapture of Point 4700.

Tejvir is currently undergoing training at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, Kanwar said.

"My son Tejvir Singh Rathore was only six months old when his father became a martyr. He did not even see his father," she said.

Asked if she ever hesitated sending her son to the Army, Kanwar said she never had any second thoughts.

"Tejvir will be the third generation from my family to join the Army. My father was a soldier, my husband laid down his life for the nation and my son will also serve the nation," she said.

Kanwar admitted that the loss of her husband has been painful for her family, but "we are proud of his sacrifice for the nation".

Naik Bhanwar Singh Rathore was born on September 3, 1977, in Hirasani village of Nagaur district in Rajasthan.

He joined the Army in December 1994 and was part of the 7 Para battalion of the Parachute Regiment, an elite infantry regiment known for its daredevil para commandos.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 every year.

On this day in 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations, such as Tololing and Tiger Hill. PTI MIJ DIV DIV