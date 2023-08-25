Can’t’ believe they are no more, say distraught family members of Mizoram bridge collapse victims

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) The world has suddenly come crashing down for family members of the workers of West Bengal’s Malda, who were killed after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram, with many still finding it hard to believe that their loved ones are no more.

The bridge under construction near Aizawl collapsed on Wednesday, killing 22 workers and injuring three. One labourer is still missing and search operations are underway to trace him.

“We just cannot believe this... our lives are shattered. Our future is completely uncertain now... We request the administration to help us by giving jobs and necessary compensation,” said Mahidur Rahaman.

Rahaman said six of his family members had gone to Mizoram for work around 40 days ago.

Most of the victims are from Pukuria, English Bazar and Manikchak in Malda district, a senior official said.

Hasina Khaty, whose husband Saidur Rahaman was engaged as a labourer in the railway bridge project, said she can’t take her eyes off a selfie he had sent on the morning of the fateful day.

“The day before the incident, my husband had told me not to call him due to work pressure, so our two daughters asked him to send a photograph. He sent a selfie with the bridge in the background on Wednesday morning, which will be a lasting memory for us now,” a sobbing Hasina said.

Many others said all they want is to get to see their near and dear ones for one last time.

“We want the state government to ensure that the bodies of our beloved family members are brought back properly and given due respect. The least we could do is this,” said Sultan Ali, who lost his brother in the incident.

The Railways has said the accident took place due to the collapse of a gantry, which was being launched on the under-construction bridge over the Kurung river. Twenty-six workers were present at the time of the incident.

“The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has made arrangements for the bodies to be transported to their home towns in separate ambulances. Senior railway officials will be present with the family members of the deceased when the ambulances reach their homes,” Divisional Railway Manager (Malda) Vikash Chaube told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also declared a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the workers, and an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for those who suffered minor injuries. PTI CORR RBT RBT