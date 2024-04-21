Can't describe what Jagan Mohan Reddy did to Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Apr 21 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said he cannot describe what YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has done to Andhra Pradesh and alleged that the latter was 'staging dramas'.

The opposition leader made the remarks while distributing B-forms to TDP candidates at his Andhra Pradesh residence in Undavalli.

The B-form is a nomination document signed by the authorised person of a political party, indicating the name of the candidate fielded by the outfit. It is proof that a particular candidate has been put up by a political party, and it ensures that the candidate is allotted the reserved symbol of that party.

"Unable to describe what he (Jagan) has done for the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy has raised (the) curtains to stage dramas and the people are simply detesting it," said Naidu.

The TDP supremo termed the stone pelting attack on Reddy as a 'drama', which miserably failed.

"We are fighting devils and demons and you all should move ahead with a determination," said Naidu, addressing the TDP candidates.

Expressing hope that party candidates would win the polls, he said only 20 more days are left for campaigning.

Calling for coordination among NDA partners TDP, BJP and Janasena, the TDP supremo said transfer of votes to the alliance is only possible if there is coordination among leaders and activists of all the three parties.

According to Naidu, Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to win the polls by obtaining the sympathy of people and alleged that the YSRCP chief is a master in peddling lies.

Referring to the recent stone attack against the CM in Vijayawada, Naidu claimed that power was deliberately disconnected when the stone was hurled and a false campaign was initiated holding him responsible.

Claiming that all sections of the society are opposing Jagan Mohan Reddy, he called on the NDA candidates to inform people that good days are ahead for Andhra Pradesh.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13. PTI STH ROH