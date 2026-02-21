'Can't digest that man from poor family is now PM': Naqvi slams Cong over AI Summit protest

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Congress over its youth wing workers' protest at the India AI Impact Summit, saying the party has a chronology of "criminal acts" and is unable to accept that a person from a poor family is leading the country as prime minister.

Speaking to reporters, Naqvi urged the Congress to move beyond its obsession with transforming "democracy into a Disneyland of dynasty." He emphasised that the “chronology of the Congress’ criminal conspiracies” is not coincidental but a matter of choice.

Naqvi said that, in 2015, when the Heads of State and representatives of 54 African countries were in India to attend the India-Africa Forum Summit, the Congress and its ilk were running an "award wapsi" (award-returning) campaign.

"They were spreading fear about so-called intolerance and lynchings in India. They were spreading propaganda that democracy and secularism were under threat," he said.

Similarly, in 2020, when the US president was in India, the Shaheen Bagh protest took place, anti-India slogans were raised in JNU, and the bogey of a threat to the citizenship of minorities was being raised, Naqvi stated. Naqvi alleged that during the G-20 Summit, organised with the theme and commitment to "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was engaged in spreading prejudiced propaganda against India, in an effort to ruin the reputation of India's Constitution, constitutional institutions and democracy.

When the world was enthusiastic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proved that "democracy can deliver", the Congress was engaged in a deliberate design to defame the country by propagating "danger to democracy," he added.

Naqvi asserted that the Congress is still unable to digest the fact that a person from a poor family, without "feudal support", is successfully leading the country as prime minister and advancing good governance and inclusive empowerment in his third consecutive term.

He praised Prime Minister Modi for establishing India's dignity and pride globally.

His remarks come a day after a group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a brief yet dramatic 'shirtless' protest on Friday at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI Impact Summit, raising slogans against Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel. PTI ASK MPL MPL