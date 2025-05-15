Can't erase Nehru's 'towering' legacy by removing his name from institutions: Congress

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday urged the BJP government to immediately withdraw the decision to rebrand the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan as 'MY Bharat' and said removing Nehru's name from prominent institutions will not erase his "towering" legacy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said, "No matter how much the Sangh Parivar tries, removing Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru’s name from prominent institutions will not erase his towering legacy".

"The ‘MY BHARAT’ program is nothing but a rebranded version of the popular Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) set up across India’s villages since 1972. This shows that the regime is hell-bent on destroying established institutions to fulfil its political agenda of erasing one of the nation’s founding fathers because inclusive, progressive icons like Gandhi ji and Nehru ji deeply irk them," the Congress leader also said.

Venugopal said the NYKS is recognised across the country for providing community service to lakhs of ordinary citizens and training thousands of youngsters through its programme.

"The government's attempt at destroying it by creating new, directionless institutions shows their lack of regard for time-tested institutions that have contributed to nation-building for decades. The Centre must withdraw this decision to rebrand the NYKS," he said.

The government has urged the youth to join civil defence via the 'MY Bharat' initiative and support in emergencies like health, fire, traffic, police and more while stepping up as a trained volunteer to serve the country with pride.

The 'MY Bharat' programme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports offers a range of Experiential Learning Programmes across various sectors, empowering young individuals to learn and grow through practical application.

These programmes provide hands-on opportunities to gain real-world experience, develop essential skills, and contribute meaningfully to society, the ministry has said.

By immersing themselves in diverse fields, participants can bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical implementation, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for their chosen career paths, it said.