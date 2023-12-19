'Can't find excuse for such things,' HC raps Maharashtra govt for inaction on illegal hoardings

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Tuesday rebuked the Maharashtra government for failing to act against illegal hoardings and banners, and said Mumbai residents want to get rid of such outdoor signs that deface the metropolis.

An exasperated bench sought to know whether the writ of law enforcing agencies will prevail or those who don't follow law while dealing with such cases and directed all civic bodies to take action against illegal hoardings and banners.

Since 2017, the high court has been issuing directions to the government and municipal corporations in the state to take action against illegal hoardings and banners.

Taking serious note of the hoarding menace, a division bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor on Tuesday said if the government cannot comply with such simple orders, then the less said the better.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) submitted in an affidavit that as per earlier directions two police personnel have to accompany civic staff at the time of removal of illegal hoardings so as to avoid a law and order situation.

The civic body's advocate informed the court that on several occasions, police support was not provided to its staff during such drives.

The bench expressed its displeasure at this.

"If you (government) cannot comply with this simple order what can be expected from this government... this government machinery... the commissioner of police," the court said.

"I cannot find any excuse for such things. What will prevail? The law enforcing agencies or those who don't follow law will prevail?" CJ Upadhyaya questioned.

The bench noted that because of the government's failure, anyone can come and think they can put up hoardings and banners without requisite permissions from authorities.

The court said if proper action is taken against such hoardings and people putting them up, then Mumbai would be clear of such signboards that deface the city.

"Hoardings and banners not just deface the city, but also create obstacles and sometimes are hazardous," the court remarked.

The bench was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) raising concerns over the increasing number of illegal hoardings and banners being put up in the state.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, asserted there was no lack of willingness on part of state authorities to take action in such matters.

He said civic staffers do not require to be accompanied by police personnel for removal of each and every hoarding as not all would lead to a law and order situation.

The bench, in its order, directed all civic bodies to take action against illegal hoardings and banners.

It said the BMC could approach the police for protection wherever necessary and directed the Mumbai police commissioner and the state Director General of Police to ensure compliance.

Considering the fact that most of the illegal hoardings are put up at night, the HC has asked the police to increase patrolling in Mumbai after sundown. PTI SP RSY