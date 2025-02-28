Can’t imagine future without AI, need dedicated labs in varsities: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday urged the universities in Jammu and Kashmir to set up artificial intelligence (AI) labs for research and innovation, saying a future without AI cannot be imagined.

"It (AI) will have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives, and that's why it is critical to enable our youth to develop their AI knowledge…to keep up with AI trends and to make J-K Union Territory more competitive," he said while addressing the 'National Science Day' seminar at the University of Kashmir.

He said these AI labs could become a separate entity within the Department of Science and Technology and coordinate with local industries for integration of new discoveries and innovation of AI into various sectors and businesses.

The L-G also asked the universities to offer short-term AI courses and stressed on the need to conduct workshops and weekly training modules so that the workforce in J-K becomes AI literate and leaders from various sectors are also better equipped to make the right decision.

In his address, the L-G also stressed on using this revolutionary technology to the benefit of local needs and said the students and the faculty members should work on a five-year plan to use AI in the development of J-K.

“Our focus should also be on such innovations that provide solutions to the challenges of different sectors at the local level,” he said and cautioned that AI technology should be free from any kind of bias.

On the occasion, Sinha also inaugurated a synthetic athletic track surface at the Kashmir University campus.

National Science Day is celebrated every year to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by physicist Sir C V Raman on February 28, 1928.

This year, the theme for National Science Day is "Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’'. PTI SSB AJ AMJ MNK MNK