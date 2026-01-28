'Can't let our educational centres foster caste conflict': BJP MP amid row on UGC regulations

Lucknow (PTI): BJP MP Karan Bhushan Singh on Wednesday spoke out against the new UGC regulations mandating the formation of equity committees in higher educational institutions, demanding their "reconsideration" to prevent caste-based animosity within society.

Additionally, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj clarified that the parliamentary committee of which he is a member had no involvement in the formulation of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) rules.

"Through social media and certain news channels, a section of the media is spreading various misconceptions against me regarding the UGC's new regulations without even hearing my side, which is deeply unfortunate. I want to clearly state that the parliamentary standing committee, of which I am a member, had no role whatsoever in framing these rules," Karan said in a post on X.

"My sentiments are with the people of our society, and I urge the UGC to reconsider the regulations, respect public sentiments and make necessary improvements so that no caste-based animosity is allowed to take root. Our educational institutions cannot be turned into centres of caste conflict. We want to move forward together, taking everyone along," Karan Bhushan said.

His father, former BJP MP and ex-President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also shared a video on X demanding a review of the regulations.

Sharan Singh highlighted the nationwide controversy surrounding the UGC in recent days, noting that while the government linked the regulations to the protection of Dalit and OBC students, the law, based on isolated incidents, has created a misleading atmosphere and triggered widespread opposition. He expressed concern that it fosters distrust among communities for a law that is not appropriate.

Citing an example from his household, Sharan Singh mentioned that children from upper castes, Dalit, and backward communities play together and visit each other's homes without discrimination, emphasising that this unity is the result of Sanatan tradition, not legal mandates.

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, he stated that Sanatan culture encourages uplifting weaker sections rather than dividing society. He warned that such laws could lead to a harmful social atmosphere, resulting in some community members being excluded from each other's homes and promoting a flawed mindset.

The UGC notified the new regulations on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions to constitute equity committees to look into complaints of discrimination and to promote inclusion. The rules require the committees to include members from the Other Backwards Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, persons with disabilities and women.

The 2026 regulations replace the UGC's 2012 equity regulations, which were largely advisory in nature.

The move has triggered protests by students in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, with critics alleging the rules could be misused.

Addressing the concerns, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday assured there would be no harassment or discrimination under the new framework.

"I want to humbly assure everyone, no one is going to face any harassment, there will be no discrimination, and no one will have the right to misuse the regulation in the name of discrimination," Pradhan said.