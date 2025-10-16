Can't rely on imported technologies to safeguard national interests, says Rajnath

Pune, Oct 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said while some countries adopt protectionist policies and sometimes withhold information on disruptive technologies, India has successfully challenged these barriers and proved that a country can become self-reliant in any field if intentions are clear.

India cannot depend on import of technologies to safeguard its national interests, he said, adding that the government's aim was not just to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector, but to establish it as a global innovation hub in the field.

He said India should not only be the user of technology, but also be its creator, and asserted that apart from meeting its own needs, the country was becoming a trusted defence partner.

Singh was speaking during the visit of the Consultative Committee for Ministry of Defence, headed by him, to the city-based Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), a premier laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the aegis of Armament and Combat Engineering Systems (ACE) cluster.

During the visit, the committee inspected the state-of-the-art products developed by different laboratories of the cluster. The notable products demonstrated include Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, PINAKA Rocket System, light tank 'Zorawar', Wheeled Armoured Platform and AKASH-New Generation missile.

The committee was also apprised of the status of the technologies being developed in the fields of robotics, rail gun, electromagnetic aircraft launch system, high-energy propulsion materials, etc. A detailed future roadmap of the cluster was also presented.

Addressing the meeting on the topic 'Emerging Technologies and DRDO', Singh stressed the need to understand and adapt to the transformation taking place in the defence sector and the evolving nature of warfare.

He termed advanced technologies as a necessity in the rapidly-changing world, and said the government was committed to integrating this necessity into the security apparatus.

"Today is an era of technological dominance. The nation that prioritises science and innovation will lead the future. Technology is no longer limited to labs, it has become the foundation of our strategic decisions, defence system and future policies," he said.

"Our goal is not only to achieve 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence, but also to develop a culture that inspires future generations and establishes India as a global defence innovation hub," a release quoted the Union minister as saying.

He underlined the essentiality of adopting future changes as a national mission and views it not just as a technical upgrade.

"We should not only be the users of technology, we should also be the creators. To achieve this, there is a need to accelerate our self-reliance efforts. Atmanirbharta in defence is not just a goal, it is the strongest shield for national security," he said.

Singh reiterated the Narendra Modi-led government's unwavering resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence, asserting that India cannot depend on import of technologies to safeguard national interests.

"The scope of cutting-edge tech is very restricted. Sometimes, some countries resort to protectionism when it comes to disruptive technologies. Sometimes, they do not share information with other countries. India has challenged these limitations. We have shown that if our intentions are clear and policies are unambiguous, we can become self-reliant in any field," he said.

Today, India is not only meeting its own needs, but is also becoming a trusted defence partner for the world, Singh added.

He appreciated the DRDO for developing technologies that were previously imported and making a mark in futuristic products that are just beginning to be discussed globally.

On the supportive environment being created in the country for R&D (research and development), he stated that DRDO, in collaboration with industry, academia and start-ups, has taken steps towards creating a new ecosystem.

This endeavour is no longer just a government effort, but has become a national effort, where all stakeholders are moving forward together in pursuit of a common goal, according to him.

"DRDO, public sector enterprises, private industries, start-ups and academia are together setting new benchmarks in defence innovation. Our youth are continuously making breakthroughs in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Robotics, Quantum Communication, and Space Technology. India is becoming a technology leader due to the hard work and talent of our people. Emerging technologies not only modernise the forces but also open up new opportunities for the youth," he added.

Other members of the committee expressed satisfaction over the achievements and work being carried out by the ACE cluster, and gave suggestions for future policy making.

Singh later went to Nashik, where he was scheduled to inaugurate Mini Smart Township at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) campus. He landed at the Ozar airport in the evening, where he was welcomed by state minister Girish Mahajan, former Union minister Dr Bharti Pawar, HAL chairman Dr D K Sunil and others.

Singh is scheduled to inaugurate the third production line of light combat aircraft Mk1A and second production line of HTT 40 aircraft at the HAL's Aircraft Manufacturing Division on Friday. PTI SPK COR NP