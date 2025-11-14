Can't say we failed, we have lost chance to win, says TNCC chief on Bihar poll outcome

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress chief K Selvaperunthagai on Friday said the Bihar election outcome was not a setback to the Congress which has lost a chance to win.

The party was a movement for the people, and its only goal was not to rule, he said.

“Can’t say we failed, we have lost the chance to win,” Selvaperunthagai told reporters here when sought for his reaction to the trends in Bihar election results where the BJP-NDA has impressive lead in over 180 of the state's 243 assembly seats.

The Congress has performed dismally trailing behind the NDA.

“The Congress was not started to capture power. Power is not the only goal of the Congress party, it is a movement for the people,” the Congress president said.

Victory and defeat at the hustings were common. "And this cannot be called a defeat. We can say that we have lost the opportunity to win," Selvaperunthagai said. PTI JSP JSP ROH