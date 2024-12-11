Canteen owner bites ear of Pushpa 2 viewer over food bill dispute; booked

Gwalior, Dec 11 (PTI) A canteen owner at a theatre screening Pushpa 2 movie in Gwalior allegedly bit the ear of a man over a dispute on settling the bill for snacks, leading to the registration of a case, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the victim, Shabbir, went to the canteen of Kailash Talkies in Inderganj area during the movie interval to buy food, police said.

An argument broke out between Shabbir and the canteen owner Raju, who accused the former of not paying money, an official said.

The heated exchange escalated into a fight with Raju and his three associates thrashing Shabbir. Raju bit one of ears of Shabbir, as per the FIR.

Additional SP Niranjan Sharma said the argument over the payment of food items caused a fight.

"The canteen owner and his three associates allegedly beat Shabbir and also bit his ear while threatening to kill him," he said.

Shabbir lodged a complaint with police on Monday. A case was registered against three persons on Tuesday based on Shabbir's medical report, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR MAS NSK