Canter driver, conductor arrested in road accident that killed Kripalu Maharaj's daughter

Noida (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) The driver and conductor of the canter that rammed into the car of the eldest daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Dr. Vishakha Tripathi (78) died in a road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Kankaur area two days ago.

The accused, driver Sonu and conductor Upendra Kumar alias Bablu, both residents of Firozabad district, fled from the spot after the accident, Dankaur Station House Officer Munendra Kumar said.

While Bablu was arrested on Monday, Sonu was apprehended in the early hours of Tuesday, and is being interrogated, Kumar said.

The accident occurred when Vishakha, along with her sisters, Dr. Shyama Tripathi and Dr. Krishna Tripathi, driver Sanjay Malik, and followers Hansa Patel, Kanchan Patel, Garima Gupta, and Deepak Bhareja, were en route Delhi from Vrindavan.

The victims were slated to catch a flight from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi to Singapore.

The speeding canter, travelling from Firozabad to Karnal, rammed into the convoy.

The impact caused the car carrying the eldest daughter to be crushed under the canter, which had first hit a crash barrier and then the convoy.

Vishakha died during treatment while the condition of her sisters’ and a follower remain critical. The condition of the other three followers is said to bestable.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under sections 281 (negligent driving), 125A (endangering human life or personal safety), 106 (1) (causing death to any person due to negligent driving), 125B (intentional act endangering life or personal safety of any person), 324 (2) (causing hurt to person by mischievous act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A video of the accident site, showing the mangled vehicles and rescue operations, has surfaced online. PTI COR OZ OZ