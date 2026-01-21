Canter truck driver arrested after car crash kills teen in Noida

Noida, Jan 21 (PTI) The driver of a canter truck has been arrested in connection with a road accident in Noida in which a 19-year-old girl was killed, and three others were injured, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday under the limits of Sector 49 police station when a Jaguar car allegedly rammed into the canter truck while attempting to overtake it, police said.

Sector 49 police station in-charge Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj said the truck driver has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

"The driver of the canter has been arrested, and further investigation is on. The condition of the injured youths is out of danger," Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said the occupants of the car were returning from a library when the accident took place. "While overtaking the canter, the car came in between the canter and the divider and was badly damaged, mainly on the driver's side," he added.

Police said one student died in the accident, while three others sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as Falak Ahmad (19). The injured were identified as Ansh (19), Ayush Bhati (17) and Neel Panwar (18).

All the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment and are said to be out of danger, police said.