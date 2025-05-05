CAP driver's council president attacked my miscreants in Gangtok

Gangtok, May 5 (PTI) The opposition Citizens Action Party (CAP), Drivers' Council president Ashish Rai on Monday was attacked by unidentified persons here, the party said.

CAP Sikkim in a press statement said Rai suffered severe injuries on his head and body in the attack and is presently admitted to STNM Hospital.

"This attack is not on a mere taxi driver, it is an attack on the voice of people, the right to speak and an assault on democracy," the statement said.

Rai was a common citizen and used to drive a taxi for his livelihood while also speaking on the issues faced by the people, the drivers and conditions of the roads, it said.

The CAP has demanded that the state government take proactive steps and arrest the miscreants immediately. The opposition party maintained that there is no peace or security in Sikkim. Those who speak out are threatened and attacked as the attack on Ashish Rai clearly shows, said the party.

The CAP has lodged a police complaint on the attack on Rai by unidentified miscreants. PTI