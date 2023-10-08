Capability development key to maritime security of Andamans: CINCAN Saju Balakrishnan

Port Blair, Oct 8 (PTI) Mere patrolling is not enough to ensure the maritime security of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and capability development across the spectrum is required to combat “invisible enemies” in the region, a senior air force officer said.

The future of maritime security in the archipelago will depend on the way India enhances its capability in this region, said Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN).

“Andaman Nicobar has now become a strategic outpost as far as India’s security is concerned. We here clearly understand the important role that it plays in the overall strategic scenario. Every day, many international ships pass through this region, and our government is very much aware that we need to enhance our capability,” he told PTI at his command office here.

“Towards this end, we have assurance from the government of India that funds are no limitation. It is only a matter of building up the capability; so we are looking at capability development across the entire spectrum - right from military infrastructure and domestic accommodation to the infrastructure required for future inductions,” he said.

Talking more about maritime security, Balakrishnan said unlike the eastern and northern borders where the adversaries are known, the Indian Ocean (this region) has “invisible enemies”.

Balakrishnan, who is serving as the 17th CINCAN, was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021 and Vayu Sena Medal in 2012 for distinguished service.

“When I talk about invisible enemies, I mean that in the conventional domain, we are aware of the adversaries. Even when we talk about the eastern and northern borders, we know that these are the adversaries and the activities undertaken by them are clearly known to you. The visibility is 100 percent.

“But in the sub-conventional domain, there are a number of players who are active... In this domain, the threat extends across the spectrum and that is the grey area which we have to prepare for,” he said.

Nearly 30 per cent of India’s exclusive economic zone falls in this vast region, Balakrishnan said.

“To secure the region, it has to be a combination of space-based surveillance, aircraft patrolling and ship-based patrolling, along with intelligence feedback from a number of agencies. These combinations are the only way to ensure safety and security of this beautiful archipelago,” he added. PTI SN RBT